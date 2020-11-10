Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Given New $241.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $252.00 to $241.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KXSCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinaxis from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinaxis from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinaxis from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Kinaxis from $230.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinaxis from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinaxis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $236.29.

Shares of KXSCF stock opened at $158.36 on Friday. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.74.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

