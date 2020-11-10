Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $230.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinaxis has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.29.

Kinaxis stock opened at $158.36 on Friday. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.74.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

