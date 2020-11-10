Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)’s stock price fell 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.89 and last traded at $45.14. 3,735,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 2,071,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

A number of research firms have commented on KL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business’s revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 160.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.