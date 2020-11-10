KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $635,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 6,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,204.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,812 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

