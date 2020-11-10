KLCM Advisors Inc. Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,700 shares of company stock worth $64,629,826 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.58.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

