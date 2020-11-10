KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 463 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,691 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $247.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.