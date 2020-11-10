KLDiscovery (KLDI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect KLDiscovery to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.50 million.

KLDI opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.31. KLDiscovery has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $340.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, a proprietary end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; Relativity, a document review tool; KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services.

