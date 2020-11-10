Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €50.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($46.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.79 ($55.05).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

