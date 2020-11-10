KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE KPT opened at C$11.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.40 million and a P/E ratio of -274.42. KP Tissue Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.55.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

