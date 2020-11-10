KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at TD Securities

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

KPT stock opened at C$11.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.55. KP Tissue Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The company has a market cap of $114.40 million and a P/E ratio of -274.42.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

