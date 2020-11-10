KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.22% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

