Kusama (KSM) 1-Day Volume Tops $29.32 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $284.29 million and $29.32 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama token can now be bought for about $33.56 or 0.00218713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00084200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00184634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00028839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.62 or 0.01040115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000532 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Kusama Token Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kusama

