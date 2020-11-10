Lemonade (LMND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Lemonade has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. On average, analysts expect Lemonade to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.66. Lemonade has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $96.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMND shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

