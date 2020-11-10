Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)’s stock price traded down 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.29 and last traded at $70.40. 4,992,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 3,522,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.72.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.42%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $141,909.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,617 shares in the company, valued at $13,767,115.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,964 shares of company stock worth $15,898,918. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 16.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 121,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lennar by 4.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,095,000 after acquiring an additional 382,465 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Lennar by 72.2% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lennar by 12.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

