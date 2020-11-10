Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KIM. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 32.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 92.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 59.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KIM opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.37.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

