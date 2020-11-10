Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 23,421 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $65.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

