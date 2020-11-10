Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $194,702,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,206,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,048,000 after buying an additional 242,874 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,008,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,794,000 after buying an additional 19,894 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 37.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,704,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,348,000 after buying an additional 459,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,664,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,893,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.69.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $204,627.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,569,643.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,111,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,414 shares of company stock worth $3,334,272. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $95.45 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.95.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

