Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,412 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,174,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,481. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,485 shares of company stock worth $10,350,464 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $240.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.86 and its 200-day moving average is $216.35. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $158.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.