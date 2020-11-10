Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $57,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 226.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

Shares of NOC opened at $301.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.44 and a 200-day moving average of $322.53. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

