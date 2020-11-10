Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.9% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.89.

YUM stock opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average of $91.62. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $107.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $407,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,955,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,706 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.