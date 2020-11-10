Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,327,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,699,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,076,000 after acquiring an additional 148,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 942,798 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,095 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nokia by 868.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

