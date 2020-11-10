Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $4,660,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 202,147 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.82.

Shares of ET opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

