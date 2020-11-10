Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

NYSE KEYS opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $117.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

