Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 12,648 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,648 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,435,000 after buying an additional 9,518,408 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 164.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $9,305,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.