Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,773 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $60,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -486.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.