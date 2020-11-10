Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 270 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $804,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $2,618,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 614.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,096,000 after acquiring an additional 497,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $244.99 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $255.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

