Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after purchasing an additional 735,120 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,585,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $20,994,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,417,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 133.6% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 124,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after purchasing an additional 71,404 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $192.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $202.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

