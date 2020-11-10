Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 580.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 20,626 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $96.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average is $87.48. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48.

