Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.96 million. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

LINC stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $136.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89.

LINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,824.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Targeted Opportunity F. Juniper sold 51,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $356,892.08. Insiders sold a total of 146,786 shares of company stock worth $1,017,264 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.