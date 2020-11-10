LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) fell 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.99. 635,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 635,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Several research firms recently commented on LIVX. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveXLive Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.14.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $142.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,402.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tim J. Spengler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,667 shares in the company, valued at $210,067.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 71,651 shares of company stock worth $193,473 over the last ninety days. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $859,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 523,610 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 342.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 122,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 94,820 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the period. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.