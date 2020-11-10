LMP Automotive (LMPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

Shares of LMP Automotive stock opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. LMP Automotive has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $49.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24.

In related news, CEO Samer Tawfik bought 11,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $192,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,734,417 shares in the company, valued at $47,906,985.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Cohen bought 2,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered LMP Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.