Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 38,730 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 131.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,730 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 507.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

LEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.