Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 4,888 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BOX by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

BOX stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,188,817 shares in the company, valued at $22,421,088.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,188.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $3,745,400. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

