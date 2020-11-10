Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 1,470 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 52.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $237,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.08.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.