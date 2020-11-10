Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 33,855 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 33,855 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of El Pollo Loco worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOCO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

LOCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. El Pollo Loco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,454. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.27 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

