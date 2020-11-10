Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.6% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,717 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $88,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $679,582.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 16,696 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $211,037.44. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,547 shares of company stock valued at $489,893. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.