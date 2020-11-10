Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.10% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 31.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 32.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 25.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,982 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1,872.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 48.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In other ACI Worldwide news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,055,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACIW. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.