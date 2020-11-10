Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.40% of Winmark worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter worth $7,539,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Winmark by 397.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Winmark by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winmark by 293.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Winmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Winmark alerts:

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $169.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $632.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.75. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $215.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 251.84% and a net margin of 44.96%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 9,800 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $1,696,478.00. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 7,520 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $1,306,675.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,058 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,414. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.