Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 768.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,333 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 75,506 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.23.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

