Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,155 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 117.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 1,236.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Comerica by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Comerica stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.75. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

