Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.16% of Paramount Group worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 448.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Paramount Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

