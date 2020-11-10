Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.07% of NeoGenomics worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,040,000 after acquiring an additional 236,659 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in NeoGenomics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth about $5,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,356.88 and a beta of 0.68.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 10,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $376,691.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,283.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $85,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,150 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,268 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

