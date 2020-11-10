Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,459 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.41% of SMART Global worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 5,560.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $746.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.57 and a beta of 0.87. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $255,221.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

