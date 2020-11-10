Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,458,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,734,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,598,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total value of $1,686,636.92. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,765 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,160. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $237.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.74. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $257.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.58.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

