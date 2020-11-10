Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Ennis were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBF. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ennis by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ennis by 293.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ennis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ennis by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ennis by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EBF opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $436.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.61 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 7.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

