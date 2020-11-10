Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Makes New Investment in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in frontdoor by 324.0% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,545,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,018 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in frontdoor by 20.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,031,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,073,000 after acquiring an additional 340,413 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 10.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,107,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,743,000 after buying an additional 286,839 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 12.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,364,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,825,000 after buying an additional 270,958 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 40.0% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 925,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,008,000 after buying an additional 264,099 shares during the period.

frontdoor stock opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. frontdoor, inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $49.47.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 90.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on frontdoor in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

