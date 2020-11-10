Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases New Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.09% of LGI Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in LGI Homes by 112.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 68.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $161,747.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,381,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $924,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,830.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,605 shares of company stock worth $3,434,363. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.68. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 12.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.88.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

