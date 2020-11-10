Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46,833 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of FormFactor worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FORM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $493,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $675,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,852,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,350 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.