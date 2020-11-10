Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $68,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,538,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,798,000 after buying an additional 47,857 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 120.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. The firm had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.27.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $106,584.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,289.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $34,981.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,063.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,290 shares of company stock valued at $33,421,149 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

