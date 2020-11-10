Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,852 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 228.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRI. BTIG Research increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.91.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $120.55 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $125.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

